Tracking a breezy day with a chance of rain this afternoon and temperatures in the mid 70s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
LOOK FOR THE LEADING EDGE OF THE COLD FRONT TO MOVE ACROSS SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS AND THE SOUTHEAST MISSOURI DELTA AND BOOTHEEL REGION EAST TO THE WABASH AND OHIO RIVER, SOUTHWARD TO MAYFIELD KENTUCKY BEFORE 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. ALTHOUGH RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH THIS FRONT MAY LAST FROM LESS THAN A HALF HOUR TO AS MUCH AS TWO HOURS AT ANY ONE LOCATION, GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL PERSIST AS MUCH AS FIVE OR SIX HOURS HOURS BEHIND THE COLD FRONT. LOOK FOR NORTHWEST WIND GUSTS BETWEEN 25 AND 35 MPH. FOR LOCATIONS ALONG AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 57 AND NORTH OF ROUTE 13 IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND ALONG THE INTERSTATE 64 CORRIDOR IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA, BRIEF WIND GUSTS BETWEEN 35 TO 45 MPH MAY BE POSSIBLE. TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY FALL UP TO TEN DEGREES BEHIND THE COLD FRONT FROM HIGH TEMPERATURES EARLIER TODAY.
Currently in Paducah
73°F
Cloudy
73°F / 62°F
Videos
