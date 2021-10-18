Tracking sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
71°F
Sunny
71°F / 39°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- E.coli outbreak reported in west Kentucky, source unknown
- Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state, dies of Covid-19 complications amid cancer battle
- Union City teen dies in car accident
- Iowa woman arrested in McCracken County for sex offense
- City of Paducah ends State of Emergency decleration
- Calloway County sheriff's deputy injured in crash
- 17 American and Canadian missionaries kidnapped by gang members in Haiti
- Trick-or-treating in the Local 6 area
- Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' has died
- Toyota to build $1.29B US battery plant employing 1,750
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.