More rain expected this afternoon with temperatures in the 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
56°F
Rain Shower
56°F / 52°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- KSP: Kentucky man shot and killed after firing at police in standoff
- Pastor temporarily relieved of duties after child porn charge
- Family's drive-thru Halloween display offers a socially distant holiday experience
- Be aware of scam involving Rocket Fired Pizza, deputies say
- Off-duty nurse saves dying man's life
- Hundreds gather for Trump rally in Marion, Illinois, organizers say
- Kentucky releases COVID-19 vaccine plan
- Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve stimulus deal before the election
- The show will go on for 2020 Telethon of Stars — but it will be different
- US government to execute first woman since 1953
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.