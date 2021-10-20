Tracking high temperatures in the 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
74°F
Sunny
74°F / 49°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Iowa woman arrested in McCracken County for sex offense
- Facebook is planning to change its name, report says
- Marshall County avoids $300,000-plus pension fee after successful appeal
- These toiletry items may soon be more expensive
- Jackson Purchase Energy proposes significant rate increase for residential members
- Lung condition prevents local girl from visiting Disney World, so sister and friends bring Disney to her
- October night skies bring full moon and meteor shower
- Democrats abandon free community college as White House warns social safety net bill will shrink below $2T
- Funeral arrangements set for Union City, Tennessee, student who died after car crash
- Kentucky reports 1,786 new COVID-19 cases, much of state remains in red zone
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.