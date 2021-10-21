Tracking a breezy day with high temperatures in the 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
69°F
Sunny
69°F / 63°F
- Kentucky reports more than 50 new COVID-19 deaths
- Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
- Ballard County man arrested on several charges, including rape
- Remains of Paducah sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified
- Brian Laundrie's personal items found in Florida nature reserve, medical examiner called to scene
- Local pediatrician says his office will get vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, when its approved
- Carbondale Police investigating dead bodies discovered during welfare check
- Nashville to regulate rowdy party bus industry
- Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
- Local school district experiences lunch distribution and menu changes due to pandemic
