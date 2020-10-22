Almost summer-like forecast for today, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.
83°F
Partly Cloudy
83°F / 63°F
Top Stories
Articles
- Two arrested after standoff in McCracken County, deputies say
- Photo emerges of Paducah Public Schools superintendent with blackface
- Ten new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves County
- 'He's a better person than that': Shively's former student reacts to blackface photo
- Paducah school board members discuss calls for resignation after blackface photo
- Investigators locate vehicle suspected in hit-and-run that injured 79-year-old woman
- Paducah mom shares disdain for blackface photo as she plans walkout, asks for superintendent's resignation
- Drugs uncovered after two men detained in stolen car, Graves County Sheriff's Office says
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic back up on I-24 between Lyon and Trigg Counties
- POLICE: 14-year-old Paducah boy found safe
