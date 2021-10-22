Tracking high temperatures in the 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
62°F
Cloudy
62°F / 48°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Dental records show remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, FBI says
- 'Rust' crew member dead after shooting incident involving Alec Baldwin
- Vaccine numbers in Kentucky miscalculated after reporting error from unnamed pharmacy
- Paducah mother advocates masking and vaccination after daughter hospitalized with COVID-19
- Local LGBTQ center offers support for marginalized students after 'Anti-Queer' survey
- Offender with commuted sentence pleads guilty to new charge
- Haitian gang leader says he will kill captive missionaries if he doesn't get what he wants
- Individual hospitalized following crash on I-24 in Massac County
- Illinois parents suing more than 100 school districts over pandemic rules
- Mayfield telecommunicator honored with Kentucky State Police civilian award
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.