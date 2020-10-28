Soggy forecast with heavy rain tonight and temperatures in the upper 50s.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHWEST INDIANA...WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WHITE AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, GIBSON, PIKE, POSEY, SPENCER, VANDERBURGH AND WARRICK. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, UNION KY AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BUTLER, CARTER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, RIPLEY, SCOTT, STODDARD AND WAYNE MO. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH THIS EVENING. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED THIS EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WATCH AREA. THESE AMOUNTS MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&
- Local Kentucky 'red zone' counties determining 'what's next' with governor's recommendations
- Paducah McCracken County NAACP releases statement calling for Shively resignation
- Shively meets with students and NAACP over blackface photo
- Local NAACP shares petition to remove Paducah Public Schools Superintendent after blackface photo
- Experts weigh in on how the Paducah Public School District can commit to anti-racism
- 'It was so moving': Vienna students and staff pray for teen victims in deadly crash
- Investigation begins for late night shots fired in Murray
- Deputies searching for man with active felony warrant in Fulton County, Kentucky
- First time in 76 years, a full Moon on Halloween
- McCracken County Public Schools relases statement on possible instruction type change
