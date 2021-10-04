Tracking high temperatures in the 80s and spotty showers.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
80°F
Cloudy
80°F / 59°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Facebook whistleblower reveals identity, accuses the platform of a 'betrayal of democracy'
- Three people arrested during checkpoint for drug possession in Graves County
- Donald Trump ratchets up demands on Gov. Greg Abbott to review Texas election results
- The police officer took a bruised toddler from an abusive home. She took his heart.
- Paducah Police arrest two people on drug trafficking charges
- Democrats see Nashville in crosshairs as GOP plans new congressional maps
- Kentucky plans campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
- Paducah lawyer accused of failing to deliver client's restitution check arrested
- Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies
- Supreme Court's new term could see landmark rulings on abortion, guns and vouchers
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.