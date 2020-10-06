Sunny skies today with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
74°F
Sunny
75°F / 41°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear calls more more mask enforcement as COVID-19 cases go up
- Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will be stepping up mask enforcement
- 2021 AQS QuiltWeek Shows canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
- Poll: Majority still fears virus exposure as Trump says not to be 'afraid'
- Local doctor talks on long-term effects of COVID-19
- Man uses last day to register to become first-time voter
- COVID-19 testing site in west Kentucky wants to test asymptomatic people for free
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Police searching for burglary suspect in McCracken County
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear calls more more mask enforcement as COVID-19 cases go up
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.