Tracking a strong winds and showers throughout the day.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
46°F
Cloudy
50°F / 40°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 'We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here,' says defense attorney in Arbery death trial
- Inflation impacts local restaurants and consumers
- Man killed, woman seriously injured in Cape Girardeau crash involving motorcycle, semitrailer
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- Section of KY 286 restricted to one lane due to overturned semitrailer in Ballard County
- Report: Interstate bridge's crack likely dates back to 1970s
- Classes canceled for Heath Middle School sixth-graders after seven COVID-19 cases reported
- The Local 6 area celebrates Veterans Day
- Defense rests in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial
- At least one cow dies after eating trash illegally dumped in west Kentucky pasture, sheriff's office says
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.