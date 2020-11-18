Tracking a breezy day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear says new COVID-19 reduction 'steps' coming to the state on Wednesday
- Conservation officers investigate death of a hunter in Graves County
- Paducah mayor-elect awaiting COVID-19 test results, two incoming commissioners positive for virus
- Paducah native confirmed by Senate as U.S. District Court Judge for Western District of Kentucky
- FDA authorizes first at-home Covid-19 test that gives users results quickly
- Pfizer-BioNTech to seek Covid-19 vaccine approval 'within days' as trial shows 95 percent efficacy
- Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter two months after death of a baby
- Paducah man arrested Tuesday after shots fired incident
- WATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
