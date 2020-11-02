Lots of sunshine today with chilly temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.
54°F
54°F / 28°F
- Protests continue for the resignation of Paducah superintendent Donald Shively
- FBI investigating alleged harassment of Biden campaign bus by Trump supporters
- Highest week of COVID-19 cases demands attention in Kentucky, says Gov. Beshear
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- High speed chase ends with man arrested on multiple charges
- Paducah family stuck in quarantine gets Halloween treat
- High school student journalists uncover KSP training slideshow quoting Hitler
- Trump's presidential approval rating stays steady: NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls
- Trigg County sheriff on leave after deadly shooting
