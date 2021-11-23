Tracking sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s.
- Princeton man arrested in Caldwell County murder investigation
- Marshall County Schools to end classes early Tuesday
- Amerisource Bergen Building sold to Chinese cryptocurrency company
- I-24 eastbound shut down in Metropolis due to multi-vehicle accident
- US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
- McCracken County Sheriff's Office locate missing adult woman
- Man detained more than 2 years because of mistaken identity sues Hawaii
- Malcolm X's daughter found dead in Brooklyn, officials say
- Authorities identify driver of SUV they say drove into Waukesha parade that killed 5 and injured more than 40
- The suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy was out on bond after allegedly running over a woman earlier this month
