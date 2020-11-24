Breezy day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s.
54°F
Sunny
57°F / 40°F
- 2 dead, 2 injured in I-24 East shooting
- RUNAWAY: Paducah Police asking for help in finding 15-year-old
- Paducah COVID-19 testing site triples daily test ahead of Thanksgiving
- Marshall County Judge Executive signs emergency order to help local restaurants
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Man arrested on drug trafficking charge in Graves County, Kentucky
- 'You deserve Thanksgiving': Martha's Vineyard Mission, Big Ed's to serve free meals
- Crittenden County ready for return after long layoff
- Local restaurants defy governor's COVID-19 restrictions
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear reports new Monday COVID-19 case record
