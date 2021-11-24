Tracking a windy day with high temperatures in the low 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
61°F
Sunny
61°F / 39°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Hopkinsville woman killed in crash on I-24 in Marshall County
- Woman sought in connection to southern Illinois vehicle break-in
- Illinois State Police release details of Monday's I-24 crash in Metropolis
- After spending 43 years in prison for a triple murder he says he didn't commit, a Missouri man is finally free
- All lanes of I-24 open to traffic in Livingston County after crews remove crashed semi from roadway
- Woman killed in crash on I-24 East in Marshall County
- City of Paducah set to join in on opioid settlements
- US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January
- White House says Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.