Chance of midday thunderstorms with temperatures in the upper 60s.
...GUSTY WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... WINDS FROM THE SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WILL STRENGTHEN THIS MORNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON ACROSS THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL REGION, FAR SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEASTERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWESTERN INDIANA, AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. OVER THE SOUTHERN PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY, GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH CANNOT BE RULED OUT THIS AFTERNOON. WINDS WILL RELAX BY EARLY THIS EVENING. DRIVERS ON EAST-WEST ROADS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR CROSS WINDS. ADDITIONALLY, UNSECURED HOLIDAY DECORATIONS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND.
60°F
Cloudy
64°F / 51°F
- 2020-2021 Winter Outlook
- KSP arrests Paducah man on sexual abuse charges
- Kentucky's governor office doesn't want to issue blanket order on outdoor tents for restaurants
- 2 dead, 2 injured in I-24 East shooting
- Graves County leaders plead for community's help as cases continue to climb
- Lyon County trio signs National Letters of Intent
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- The Trump administration is considering shortening the recommended quarantine time for COVID-19
- McCracken County judge executive talks next steps in unity artwork on water tower
- US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
