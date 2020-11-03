A landslide victory for Election Day weather with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s.
- What will get you sent home at the polls on Election Day
- Paducah Board of Education releases statement on Shively
- Four charged in McCracken County drug investigation
- Highest week of COVID-19 cases demands attention in Kentucky, says Gov. Beshear
- Former Barbecue on the River executive director sentenced to eight years in jail
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear calls Monday COVID-19 report 'staggering'
- Graves County Sheriff's Department searching for missing man
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Wake Up Weather: 11/3/20
