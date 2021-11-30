Tracking high temperatures in the low 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
61°F
Sunny
62°F / 38°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Graves County Sheriff: Stolen ATV’s and vehicles valued at $200,000 seized from Mississippi theft ring
- Calloway County fugitive arrested in central New York
- Local doctors discuss latest COVID-19 variant
- Kentucky lawmaker pre-files legislation to legalize marijuana
- Paducah police arrest California man who used counterfeit money
- Paducah Head Start to implement mask requirement
- Vaccine mandate for some health care workers blocked in 10 states
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- Kentucky works to remove unqualified voters from voter roll
- 11/29 High School basketball scores
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.