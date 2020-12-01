Sunny skies with chilly temperatures in the lower 40s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
40°F
Sunny
40°F / 26°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Fourth teenager dies after October car crash in Southern Illinois
- Three dead after house fire in Ziegler, Illinois
- RUNAWAY: Police asking for help to locate a runaway 16-year-old
- 18-year-old hit by truck dies in Jackson County, Illinois
- McCracken County Courthouse to be closed to public
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19 vaccine progress
- Georgia reports more than 940,000 absentee ballot requests for Senate runoff
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Dr. Scott Atlas resigns from Trump administration
- Kentucky Attorney General Cameron asks U.S. Supreme Court to stop enforcement of Governor's order closing religious schools
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.