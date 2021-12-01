Tracking high temperatures in the 60s and a chance of spotty showers.
...Isolated thunderstorms expected today, with a few storms producing small hail... An impressive early December weather disturbance will move across the Quad State region today. There appears to be enough cold and unstable air aloft with this disturbance to generate a few thunderstorms as the system moves through the area. Although the thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe limits, a few of the thunderstorms may generate some very small hail. Rainfall associated with this fast moving weather system will remain quite light, generally a tenth of an inch or less. The entire weather system should move east of the Quad State region by sunset today.
Currently in Paducah
56°F
Rain
58°F / 41°F
- 1 person killed in shooting that broke out during high school basketball game in Humboldt, Tennessee
- Sheriff: Dad of Michigan school shooting suspect bought gun
- One judge's ruling blocks vaccine mandate for federal contractors in 3 states, another's blocks mandate for health care workers nationwide
- Graves County Sheriff: Stolen ATV’s and vehicles valued at $200,000 seized from Mississippi theft ring
- Sheriff: FedEx driver dumped boxes in woods at least 6 times
- Local restaurants cope with worker shortage
- Students grabbed scissors for self-defense and escaped out a window during Michigan high school shooting that killed 3 and injured 8
- Man who had open-heart surgery wins a $1 million lottery prize after the ticket came in a get-well card
- Stolen UTV in Graves County leads investigators to theft ring in Mississippi
- 13-year-old girl reported missing in McCracken County found, deputies say
