Sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
50°F
Sunny
50°F / 22°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Investigators comb through debris, talk with neighbors of triple-fatal house fire
- Paducah School Board continues Shively discussions as parents call for action
- Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital
- Kentucky nursing homes preparing for first distribution of COVID-19 vaccine
- Mother arrested after 14-month-old dies in hospital burn unit
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Investigators comb through debris, talk with neighbors of triple-fatal house fire
- CDC will decrease coronavirus quarantine time from 14 to 7-10 days
- U.K. becomes first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 case record
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.