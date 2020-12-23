Cloudy and wet today with temperatures in the upper 50s.
Winds from the south will strengthen and become gusty quickly this morning. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph are expected, and a few gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. Any unsecured objects, including decorations, may be blown around. Drivers on east-west roads should be alert for cross winds today.
- Autopsy results for four killed in shooting at a home in Graves County
- McCracken County Jailer addresses increase in COVID-19 cases among inmates
- Pastor shares impact of loss after family of 4 dies in shooting
- Name of man shot and killed in Calloway County released
- Four dead in shooting at a home in Graves County
- A new round of stimulus checks is coming. Here's what you can expect.
- Police searching for teen reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois
- 103-year-old says faith and friends helped her during COVID-19 battle
- Community and school district mourning loss of family of four killed in shooting
- Local long-term care facilities expecting to vaccinate residents, staff in January
