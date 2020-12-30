Rainy and cloudy today with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
53°F
Rain
56°F / 41°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Social media causing misinformation to spread about COVID-19 vaccine despite facts
- Mom of 2 struggling during pandemic gets help from community to pay bill
- US Treasury Secretary says direct payments may start as early as Tuesday night
- Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
- 19-year-old airlifted after early Sunday morning crash in Jackson County, Illinois
- Paducah Public Schools lay out plan to resume in-person classes and vaccinate staff
- 12-year-old girl crashes car into apartment complex's office building
- First reported US case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado
- Justice Department won't pursue charges against officers in Tamir Rice shooting
- Wake Up Weather: 12/30/20
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.