Tracking a windy day with temperatures dropping to the mid 40s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
44°F
Sunny
44°F / 41°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Deer with chronic wasting disease confirmed in Weakley County, Tennessee
- Calloway County Schools closed Monday due to power outages
- Be Aware: Active Weather Tonight
- Michigan school shooting suspect and his parents were isolated in the same facility and under suicide watch, sheriff said
- U.S. congressman posts family Christmas picture with guns, days after school shooting
- New trial after jury met in room with Confederate symbols
- Sheriff's office warns community after woman scammed out of $8,600
- 2113th National Guard Transportation Co. celebrates year of unique service
- Dispatcher fatally shot while trading firearms at 911 center
- 900 bison at Yellowstone to be relocated, slaughtered or shot by hunters this winter
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.