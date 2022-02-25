Tracking high temperatures in the 30s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .Heavy rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the Ohio River through next week. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 40.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0 feet next Friday evening. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
29°
Cloudy
29° / 28°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- State police searching for man charged with murder in shooting death of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter
- 18-month-old child killed in series of wrecks caused by ice on Tennessee River Bridge
- Graves County sheriff reunites inmate with estranged family
- Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee, with announcement as soon as Friday
- Local student from Ukraine watches news of Russian invasion with concern for her family
- Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
- Kentucky State Police confirms death following major wreck on I-24 in Marshall County
- Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
- No. 19 Murray State tops Belmont for outright OVC regular-season title
- Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.