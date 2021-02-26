Tracking some more rain for this afternoon with temps in the lower 50s.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Watch for all of western Kentucky, adjacent portions of far southeast Illinois, extreme southeast Missouri, and southern-most parts of southwest Indiana. * From Saturday evening through Sunday evening * A consistent signal for locally heavy rain is forecast, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. Storm total average rainfall should top 2 inches in the Watch area, and with thunderstorms forecast, localized higher totals to 3 inches or more are possible. This amount of cumulative rainfall will be falling on recently soaked grounds from melted snowfall, so the ability to soak in all this expected rainfall will be compromised and likely to cause flood issues. * Low lands, streets, small creeks and streams, will respond fastest with standing water and flooding. Heavier, more sustained or repeat rainfall will promote broader, more extensive flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Paducah
43°F
Cloudy
43°F / 39°F
- Man charged with first-degree rape in McCracken County
- Local farmer stuck with 2019 hemp crop after turbulent market
- Paducah Public Schools students to return to full in-person the week of March 8
- Benton, Kentucky, man charged in Capitol riot appears in court
- Prosecutors seeking death penalty for killing of Fort Campbell soldier
- Paducah auto body shop reports receiving fraudulent unemployment insurance claims
- Kentucky getting nearly $200 million for child care aid
- Man charged in 2019 Murray double-murder sentenced to 40 years
- Jackson County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available
