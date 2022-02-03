Tracking severe weather in the Local 6 area.
Breaking
Midday Weather Update: 2/3/22
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to three quarters of an inch. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, and all of western Kentucky. New Madrid and Mississippi counties in southeast Missouri. Massac, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, and Gallatin counties in southeast Illinois. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&
Currently in Paducah
27°
29° / 26°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Tracking power outages in the Local 6 area
- Weather Authority Alert - through Thursday
- Discovery Park of America exhibits team opens cornerstone box found in rubble of church destroyed by tornado
- Lessons learned from 2009 ice storm inform winter storm preparations in Paducah today
- Illinois man arrested following standoff with law enforcement
- Paducah Police identify man accused of stealing two cars in 30 minutes in McCracken County
- Three trooper squad cars hit while responding to winter storm in Illinois
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds winter storm briefing
- Marshall County may have reached omicron surge peak, but health department head warns it's too soon to celebrate
- U.S. 45 Ohio River 'Brookport' bridge closed due to ice
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.