Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to three quarters of an inch. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, and all of western Kentucky. New Madrid and Mississippi counties in southeast Missouri. Massac, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, and Gallatin counties in southeast Illinois. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&