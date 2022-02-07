Tracking high temperatures in the upper 30s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
40°
Sunny
40° / 24°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 2 dead in Kentucky hotel evacuated for carbon monoxide
- Illinois schools end mask mandates following judge's ruling
- Even your backup grocery store is struggling to stay fully stocked
- Officials: Man suspected of killing boy, then himself
- Navy SEAL candidate dies and another hospitalized following 'Hell Week'
- Police: Man in custody after 'possible road rage' incident leads to multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
- Union City pastor returns to the pulpit after battle with fungal meningitis
- 18 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie
- Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
- Weather Authority Alert - through Friday
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.