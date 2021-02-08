Tracking up to 1-2" of snow and light glaze of ice possible.
- Baptist Health Paducah opening registration for COVID-19 vaccines Monday
- Community gives overwhelming support to local vegan restaurant and workers after break in
- Wake Up Weather: 2/8/21
- No school for Crittenden County on Monday
- Five things to watch in the Trump impeachment trial
- Local sports bars taking COVID-19 precautions as people gather to watch Super Bowl
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Trump's second impeachment trial set to kick off this week amid questions about what it will look like
- Global oil prices have fully recovered from the pandemic
