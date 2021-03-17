Weather Authority Alert continues as we track the potential for flash flooding and heavy rain over the next few hours.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * Through Thursday morning * Thunderstorms will move across the area today through tonight. Some of the storms may produce heavy rain and localized flash flooding. * Rapid rises in creeks and streams may cause water to come out of their banks. Flooding of some roads will be possible as well, especially those in low lying and poor drainage areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not attempt to drive across water covered roads. If you observe flash flooding, seek higher ground immediately. &&
