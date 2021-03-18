Tracking a breezy and cloudy day with a small chance of shower and highs in the lower 50s.
47°F
Cloudy
55°F / 46°F
- Atlanta shooting suspect now faces 8 counts of murder
- 2 charged with zip-tying boy to porch swing on cold day
- State police name suspect in death of Harrisburg woman
- Rightful owner identifies stolen shotgun made in 1929, gets back family heirloom
- KSP completes investigation into Paducah police captain, hands findings to Hickman County Attorney's Office
- Two dead following shooting near Murray State University
- Southern states cope with damage left behind by severe weather
- Marshall County school custodian chosen as national Custodian of the Year finalist
- Local teen's dreams and hopes of becoming part of a family come true in a unique way
- Local library helps hundreds of people secure COVID-19 stimulus payments
