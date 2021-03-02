Tracking sun and clouds today with temps in the lower 50s.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana and Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T Myers, Shawneetown, Golconda , Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo. .Recent heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.5 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to 42.5 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&
Currently in Paducah
50°F
Sunny
50°F / 30°F
- Former WPSD sports director Larry McIntosh passes away at 81
- McCracken County Schools releases statement condemning videos containing racist slurs
- Turnboes dedicate room in Baptist Health Paducah unit for mothers and babies
- Kentucky to conduct audit to make sure all COVID-19 deaths are counted, governor says
- Local pharmacies begin 1C vaccinations in Kentucky
- More than 200 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Western Kentucky Correctional Complex
- Siblings celebrate 25th anniversary of joining foster family
- Six Dr. Seuss books pulled for racist images
- COVID-19 vaccine guide
- Murray State Esports team looks to offer scholarships in the near future
