Tracking a rainy day with high temperatures in the 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
53°
Rain
53° / 51°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky man
- GOP lawmakers override vetoes of COVID-19, jobless measures
- Woman charged with animal abuse in Cape Girardeau
- Murray State's McMahon accepts head coach offer from LSU
- 2 accused of stealing catalytic converters arrested in Graves County
- Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of deadly I-57 crash
- How to spot hidden cameras in hotel rooms, vacation rental properties
- Paducah bus drivers set to receive pay increase
- Police continuing to search for missing Paducah teen last seen in February
- Local NAACP calls for nonrenewal of Paducah superintendent's contract
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.