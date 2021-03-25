A Weather Authority Alert has been issued for this afternoon for some strong to severe storms.
- 73-year-old McCracken County man found in good health
- Paducah man charged with drug trafficking after police search uncovers more than 2 pounds of meth
- Programming alert: An NBC Special Report on President Biden's first official news conference will interrupt Local 6 Midday, regular programming
- Weather Authority Alert: Thursday storms
- New marijuana dispensary coming to Metropolis
- What to expect as driver's licensing services transition to regional offices
- Former Cape Girardeau police officer charged with domestic assault
- Murray police searching for missing Bowling Green teen
- Police say man arrested at UK hospital had guns, body armor, suspected explosives
- McCracken County transitions driver's licensing services from circuit court clerks to transportation cabinet
