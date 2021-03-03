Tracking sunny skies with highs in the mid to lower 60s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Dam, and Cairo. .Recent heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.6 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to slowly rise to a crest around 42.5 feet on Thursday March 11. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&
Currently in Paducah
63°F
Sunny
63°F / 31°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- KSP charge Caldwell County man with child sexual exploitation offenses
- Man taken to hospital after crash involving car, school bus
- Fire crews on scene of housing duplex fire in Pulaski County, IL
- Funeral arrangements set for former WPSD sports director Larry McIntosh
- Dolly Parton has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
- McCracken County leaders want to lead the nation on countering the Confederate flag
- West Kentucky man accused of assaulting D.C. officer released to house arrest
- Service & Sacrifice: WWII veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor, turns 100
- Six Dr. Seuss books pulled for racist images
- Local daycare says returning to regular group size will not help its facility
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.