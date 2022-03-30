Tracking strong winds ands thunderstorms throughout the day.
Breaking
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult. All of this is in fact reported and occurring already, so be especially mindful of these high winds and take the necessary precautions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for updates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Paducah
73°
Partly Cloudy
74° / 66°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Man arrested on meth trafficking charge in McCracken County
- Two cousins, 12 and 14, killed while playing with gun on Instagram Live, family says
- Weather Authority Alert for Wednesday - Tracking high winds & potentially severe storms
- Lion's Den Lane property rezoning raises concern among nearby residents
- Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
- Mother, friend charged after boy fatally shoots self
- Kentucky lawmakers reveal spending plan, pass tax measure
- State police searching for 14-year-old girl missing for nearly a week
- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate lowest since July 2, 2021, governor says
- Ice House Gallery in Mayfield will not be restored or renovated after December tornadoes
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.