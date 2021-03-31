Tracking a chance of scattered showers with highs in the lower 50s.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Cairo, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Paducah. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * From this evening to Thursday, April 08. * At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 38.5 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 40.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, April 08. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Thursday night to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
- Police: Hundreds of ecstasy pills, other drugs, and nearly $14 grand confiscated in Paducah
- Goodwill employee finds massive sum of cash in donation, helps return money to owner
- 1,000 cranes, 1 message: Murray State students protest against Confederate monument
- Man arrested after 2 people shot in Carbondale, Illinois
- Firefighter, 9-year-old and teens give powerful testimony in Derek Chauvin trial
- Local mothers grateful for positive birth experience, despite statistics showing high Black maternal mortality rate
- Paducah Police Department trains supervisors with device that deploys less force
- Bidens' dog Major involved in another biting incident
- Pfizer says COVID vaccine 100 percent effective in children ages 12 to 15
- Baptist Health Paducah wraps renovation of John and Vivian Williams Mother and Baby Unit
