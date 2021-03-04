Sunny skies with temps in the mid 60s.
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused river levels to rise along the Ohio River. At Paducah, moderate flooding is now forecast to develop by Tuesday with a crest expected later next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until further notice. * At 11:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 42.0 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to slowly rise to 43.5 feet on Thursday March 11. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&
Currently in Paducah
67°F
Sunny
67°F / 34°F
- Tennessee task force recovers 150 missing children
- Senate bill will narrow income eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks
- Mayfield pharmacy to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in addition to Moderna
- Two hospitalized after crash involving car, truck pulling boat in McCracken County
- Boy shot at Arkansas junior high dies
- House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
- Some school districts still unable to reach students a year into COVID-19 pandemic
- IG finds misuse of office by Elaine Chao at Transportation
- Kentucky bill would allow high school students to repeat school year
- ATF searching for man who stole packages containing guns that fell from UPS truck
