Tracking high temperatures in the low 70s.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .The river will crest at Olmsted and Cairo today, and continue a slow fall at Smithland and Paducah. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 44.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 25.1 feet Monday, March 14. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
72°
Sunny
72° / 39°
- Multiple agencies searching for missing man after boat capsizes in Ballard County
- State police searching for SUV involved in Mayfield property damage incident
- Gas prices in Paducah shoot up by as much as 50 cents at some locations
- Radiation levels normal as fire burns at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, IAEA says
- Summer Wells family no longer cooperating with investigation, sheriff says
- West Virginia man accused to threating to shoot people in bar arrested after vehicle pursuit in McCracken County
- Woman finds Apple AirTag, tracking device in car
- Police searching for truck connected to armed bank robbery in Marion, Illinois
- Experts: Central U.S. needs to be ready for next earthquake
- Another local family shares struggles with emergency tornado housing
