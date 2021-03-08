Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Cairo, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. .Minor to moderate flooding continues along the lower Ohio River. Slow rises will continue. The river is near a prolonged crest that will last through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until late Sunday night. * At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 42.8 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise slightly and then remain near the crest of 43.5 feet into Friday. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&
Currently in Paducah
66°F
Sunny
66°F / 32°F
- CDC releases guidance on safe activities after Covid-19 vaccination
- Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct
- 'Snake Road' closing for spring migration
- KSP charge Caldwell County man with rape, sodomy in child sexual exploitation investigation
- Johnson & Johnson vaccinations begin at west Kentucky pharmacies
- COVID-19 vaccine guide
- New York state senate majority leader calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign
- Wake Up Weather: 3/8/21
- Murray church still hopeful while recovering from flooding damage
- 'The world has changed': The scrambled new politics of the minimum wage
