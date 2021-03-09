Tracking sunshine this afternoon with highs around 70.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Shawneetown, Smithland, Golconda, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo..Minor to moderate flooding continues along the lower Ohio River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Sunday evening. * At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 42.7 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.0 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&
