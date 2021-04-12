Sunny and warm today with highs in the mid 70s.
74°F
Sunny
74°F / 45°F
- Crowd protests after police near Minneapolis shoot Black motorist
- Marshall County drops state championship heartbreaker
- Charles Booker forms exploratory committee for U.S. Senate
- 1 arrested on meth trafficking charge, 4 others charged with possession in Graves County
- Weakley County rescinds mask mandate
- Wake Up Weather:4/12/21
- Metropolis Police Department dealing with police officer shortage
- Jacksonville State beats Murray State, earns FCS playoff berth
- Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death
- Metropolis Police still looking for suspects in shooting; restaurant repairs damage
