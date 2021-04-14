Gradually clearing skies this afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
59°F
Cloudy
59°F / 48°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Man flown to hospital after car falls 30 feet from bridge
- Tennessee eyes 2-week tax holiday for restaurants, groceries
- Paducah City Commission takes first step in establishing an Entertainment Destination Center
- Spraggs announces bid for Marshall County judge executive
- Bernie Madoff, mastermind behind largest Ponzi scheme in history, dies at 82
- KY 293 blocked between I-24 Exit 45 and KY 93 in Lyon County due to semi fire
- Two suspects arrested in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, family and sources say
- Judge to rule this week on motion to dismiss case against Paducah TIF district
- Illinois becomes first state to expend full Medicaid benefits to mothers 12 months after birth
- Kentucky could take longer than expected to reach vaccine goal for lifting restrictions
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.