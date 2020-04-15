Temperatures have bounced back from this morning.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&
57°F
Cloudy
59°F / 30°F
- When will you get your stimulus payment? Here's how to check
- Paducah nurses volunteer to treat COVID-19 patients in New York
- Staff members, residents test positive for COVID-19 at Mayfield nursing home
- Nursing home helps daughter see her mother, with dementia, over Facebook during closures
- COVID-19 leading to higher meat prices, as demand increases
- Three new COVID-19 cases in Calloway County
- 17-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Future of three city projects now uncertain
- In nod to governors, President Trump walks back total authority claim
