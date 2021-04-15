Mostly sunny skies today with temps in the lower 60s.
58°F
Sunny
58°F / 43°F
- Police: Woman shot, suspect arrested in Martin, Tennessee
- Officer wounded in shooting at Knoxville high school was not shot by student's gun, TBI says
- Paducah Tilghman excited to have prom outdoors after pandemic canceled plans last year
- Semitrailer crash blocking KY 121 in northern Graves County
- Civic Beautification Board announces 2021 Paducah Dogwood Trail winners
- US expected to sanction Russia, expel Russian officials in response to hacks, election interference
- Kentucky could take longer than expected to reach vaccine goal for lifting restrictions
- Man flown to hospital after car falls 30 feet from bridge
- Tennessee eyes 2-week tax holiday for restaurants, groceries
- Tackling rural vaccine hesitancy in west Kentucky
