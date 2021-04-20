Tracking a mix of rain and show this evening with a freeze warning tonight.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected. * WHERE...All of southwestern Indiana, southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Paducah
63°F
Mostly Cloudy
66°F / 43°F
