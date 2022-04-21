Tracking a windy day with high temperatures in the 70s.
- Nearly 25 years after Heath High School shooting, Carneal to appear before parole board this fall
- Authorities searching for wanted man considered 'armed and dangerous' in Calloway County
- Tennessee death row inmate set to be executed after governor denies clemency
- U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge closed following semi crash
- Kenny White Jr. transferring to Murray State
- Mayfield woman receives $20,000 from national organization helping tornado survivors
- Woman accused of selling prescription drugs arrested in Graves County
- Illinois Rte. 3 in Union County closed following crash
- Misunderstanding after tornado victims receive letters concerning possible condemnation
- Judge orders US Bureau of Prisons to find surgeon for transgender inmate's gender-affirming surgery
