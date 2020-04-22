Wet weather to arrive this evening.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
65°F
Cloudy
70°F / 39°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- School resource officers grant sparks debate during Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting
- 70 of 82 COVID-19 cases in Graves County linked to nursing home
- CDC chief says there could be second, possibly worse coronavirus outbreak this winter
- Kentucky State Representative arrested on strangulation and domestic violence charges
- Paducah Independent School District announces final days for school year
- Chick-fil-A at Kentucky Oaks Mall announces drive-thru
- 2 Californians died of coronavirus weeks before previously known 1st US death
- MISSING: 19-year-old Madison Heusmann
- 2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Marshall County
- 17 deaths, 177 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kentucky
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.