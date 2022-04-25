Tracking high temperatures in the 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°
Mostly Cloudy
64° / 56°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 1 death, 17 liver transplants in multi-country outbreak of hepatitis in children, WHO says
- US Coast Guard in Louisiana suspends search for 3 minors last seen entering Mississippi River
- McCracken County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile
- Kentucky judge ordered removed from bench for abuse of power
- Western Kentucky ex-official sues school, claims defamation
- Atlanta Humane helps rescue 65 dogs from property in Baldwin County
- Quilt show judging begins, ahead of QuiltWeek
- US Coast Guard in Louisiana searching for 3 minors last seen entering Mississippi River
- 4-year-old dies after grandmother forces her to drink whiskey, police say
- An Illinois man accidentally inhaled a drill bit during a dental procedure -- and it ended up in his lung
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.